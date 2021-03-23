San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin Counties Moved to Orange Reopening Tier

California on Tuesday moved San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties to the orange reopening tier, allowing for the further easing of capacity restrictions at various businesses, including restaurants and gyms.

The orange tier changes are expected to take effect as early as Wednesday.

Here's a look at the indoor capacity limits for businesses in counties in the orange tier:

Museums, zoos and aquariums: 50%

Places of worship: 50%

Movie theaters: 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms and fitness centers: 25%

Restaurants: 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries, breweries and distilleries: 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Family entertainment centers: 25%

San Francisco, Marin and Santa Clara join San Mateo as the second, third and fourth Bay Area counties to move into the orange tier.

All other Bay Area counties are currently in the more-restrictive red tier.

Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said the tier change reflects the county's persistence in reducing its cases and hospitalizations but advised residents to continue observing the public health guidance that has become rote over the last year.

"To continue to prevent cases and resultant hospitalizations and deaths, we must continue to wear masks, social distance, stay outdoors as much as possible, and get vaccinated when it's our turn," Cody said. "We are close to a significant increase in vaccine supplies, but until those doses are in arms, we must protect each other against another surge."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed excitedly announced the county is moving to the orange reopening tier. Among other details, Mayor Breed said bars, office space, bowling allies and movie theaters will be able to increase client capacity.

On April 1, counties in the orange tier can allow 33% capacity crowds at outdoor professional sporting events and 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer, at amusement parks.

Guests at outdoor arenas must be state residents while amusement park guests must live in the same county as the venue.

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said the coming weeks will be "pivotal" for the county.

"We saw an uptick in cases last week and with variant cases increasing, we don't want to drop the ball before we reach the goal line," Willis said. "Letting your guard down puts us at risk of slipping backward. While pandemic fatigue is real, we must stay the course to help Marin reach (the yellow tier)."