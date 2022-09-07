San Francisco

San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90,000

By NBC Bay Area staff

While $90,000 could be someone’s down payment on a house in the Bay Area, it could also buy an exclusive parking spot in San Francisco.

The parking spot at a condo complex at 88 Townsend in San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood is listed for $90,000. A viewer alerted NBC Bay Area of the listing, and we confirmed the sale price with the listing agent.

The condo complex is located near Oracle Park, and Realtor Kelli Johnson said it's not an uncommon price as another spot in the building sold for about $90,000 a few years ago. Johnson said parking space prices actually came down a bit during the pandemic.

A coveted, covered parking spot near Oracle Park in San Francisco is up for sale for $90,000. Raj Mathai speaks with Compass Realtor Kelli Johnson on this.

