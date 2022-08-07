San Francisco

San Francisco Ramping Up Monkeypox Vaccinations

The walk-in clinic at San Francisco General will reopen Tuesday through Saturday.

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco is reopening it's walk-in monkeypox clinic this week.

The city is finally getting more than 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines. The walk-in clinic at San Francisco General will reopen Tuesday through Saturday.

Health care provider Kaiser Permanente, UCSF, and Sutter Health will also give shots by appointment. Shots from Sutter will only be given to monkeypox patients.

This is the largest number of doses the city of San Francisco has received so far.

Altogether, 23,000 doses have been sent to San Francisco in the past few weeks. But officials originally requested about 35,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccines.

