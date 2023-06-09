9 people hurt after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District: Police

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating after nine people were shot in the city's Mission District Friday night.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Police said when their officers arrived on the scene, they found "multiple victims" with gunshot wounds.

San Francisco police said that a total of nine people were shot but all are expected to survive. Police added the incident appeared to be "targeted and isolated." There is also no known threat to the public at the time.

The victims range in age from 19 to 35 years old.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area while police investigated the incident.

No other details were released at this time.

San Francisco city officials react to news

Several San Francisco city officials released statements following Friday's shooting in the Mission.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released the following statement on her Twitter page Saturday:

"Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers.

We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.

What we do know is our @SF_emergency 911 dispatchers, @SFPD, paramedics, and medical staff at @ZSFGCare all responded quickly to this shooting, and no lives were lost. Thank you to all our City workers who responded to this horrific event in the Mission.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott tweeted a statement Saturday.

This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Investigators are working diligently, and we will have a visible police presence in the community where this occurred. https://t.co/L5repl9fxf — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) June 10, 2023

San Francisco District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission District, also released the following statement Saturday:

"I am extremely grateful to the first responders who arrived immediately at the scene to treat the victims of a horrific act of gun violence last night at 24th and Treat Street. Fortunately all nine victims are expected to survive their injuries. My staff and I are in communication with SFPD and SFFD and we will provide support to the community to address the impacts of this traumatizing though reportedly isolated and targeted shooting."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.