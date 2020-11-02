San Francisco Firefighter Critically Injured in Freak Accident

A San Francisco firefighter was in critical condition Monday after hitting his head while at the scene of a high-rise fire, the fire department said.
The injury happened after firefighters responded to a fire at 55 Spear St., San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
"As this incident was resolving, a Muni bus from SFMTA was driving through the incident operational area. During this same time period, a firefighter who was near a hose line was inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head," Baxter said.
Baxter said the firefighter Matthew Vann was unconscious and not breathing. He was transported to a Zuckerberg General Hospital and remained in critical condition Monday night.
Muni says there were no passengers on the bus and the operator has been driving for nearly 6 years. He will be tested for drugs and alcohol and put on non-driving status during the investigation.
Vann is a 6 year veteran of the fire department and is from Station 1.
Monday's incident comes nearly a month after the death of San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez. The 42-year-old died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility.