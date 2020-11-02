San Francisco Firefighter Critically Injured in Freak Accident

A San Francisco firefighter was in critical condition Monday after hitting his head while at the scene of a high-rise fire, the fire department said.

The injury happened after firefighters responded to a fire at 55 Spear St., San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

"As this incident was resolving, a Muni bus from SFMTA was driving through the incident operational area. During this same time period, a firefighter who was near a hose line was inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head," Baxter said.

Watch on #Periscope: SFFD FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HIGHRISE FIRE RESONSEhttps://t.co/VtQjMciKHo — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 3, 2020

Baxter said the firefighter Matthew Vann was unconscious and not breathing. He was transported to a Zuckerberg General Hospital and remained in critical condition Monday night.

Muni says there were no passengers on the bus and the operator has been driving for nearly 6 years. He will be tested for drugs and alcohol and put on non-driving status during the investigation.

Vann is a 6 year veteran of the fire department and is from Station 1.

Monday's incident comes nearly a month after the death of San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez. The 42-year-old died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility.