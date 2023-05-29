Police Investigate Stabbing Inside Popular San Francisco Chinatown Bakery

A man is in custody after a witness said he walked into a popular bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown on Monday and began stabbing a worker.

The witness told NBC Bay Area the man did not say anything, just walked inside The AA Bakery & Cafe and attacked.

Witness Ding Lee said the attack was so startling and unexpected, he did not know what to do when it happened.

"The lady is yelling and ran out and suddenly just fell down on the ground outside the coffee machine," Lee said.

SFPD had one man in custody. The witness tells me he didn’t say anything when he walked into the bakery and only realized something was wrong when he heard the victim start to scream. @svqjournalist is in the scene. @nbcbayarea — Christine Ni 倪君怡 (@christineniSF) May 29, 2023

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attack was reported 9:50 a.m.

Officers responding to the scene found a victim with an apparent stab wound. Police also detained a possible suspect and did not release details on any possible charges in the incident.

The bakery reopened on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.