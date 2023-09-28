San Diego's ‘Kids Free' October is all about fun freebies for families

What to Know Kids Free San Diego

Several spots will offer free or discounted admission for children from Oct. 1-31, 2023

Look also for hotel and meal deals

DISCOVERING ONE OR TWO OUTINGS... on the San Diego cultural counter is never the issue. In fact, most people find that they are happily wading through a veritable ocean of cultural gifts, museum exhibits, outdoorsy happenings, theme park events, and nature-oriented gatherings that promise to uplift, enlighten, or at the very least give a person a delightful day away from home. How, though, to choose when some members of your household will savor these glad-hearted goings-on totally for free or at a discount? That is one of the pleasurable questions that arise when San Diego's super-super-popular Kids Free October returns. And yes: We went with a double "super" just then to indicate just how beloved this month-long offer is around town and well beyond.

HOW IT ALL WORKS: A bevy (and we do mean "bevy") of regional businesses and vacation destinations will give families an impressive line-up of deals and discounts, all October long. Reading the fine print and must-knows before you go? Recommended, of course. Here's the page where you need to start, where all of the hotels, aquariums, and theme parks are listed. Birch Aquarium in La Jolla is on the list — two tots will enjoy the seahorse-tastic institution for free with a paid adult — while the Gaslamp Museum is waiving children's admission for the month. Check everything out now and decide what is capturing your family's fancy. A natural bonus? Just how lovely the soft fall air feels in America's Finest City, making it an obvious autumn draw for Californians seeking a fast 'n fun family getaway.