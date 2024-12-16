San Bernardino

San Bernardino police seek information after newborn is found dead on a sidewalk

Police are now trying to track down the mother as they investigate what led to the baby's death.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Bernardino are seeking the public's help after a newborn was found dead on a sidewalk earlier this month.

The police department posted a message on its Facebook page, explaining where the infant was found. 

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The newborn was found on December 3rd on North I'' Street, near Rialto Avenue and the 215 Freeway.

Police are now trying to track down the mother as they investigate what led to the baby's death.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us