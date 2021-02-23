Same Coyote Attacks 5th Person in Lamorinda

The same coyote responsible for four previous attacks over the past several months in Lamorinda bit another person in the area last week, police said Tuesday.

The coyote bit a man Friday across from the Quik Stop in Lafayette, according to police.

DNA pulled from the victim's clothing matched the DNA in the previous cases, police said.

"They managed to isolate DNA from the microscopic traces of saliva right where the teeth penetrated the pants," said wildlife official Patrick Foy. "Sure enough they managed to come back with a coyote DNA profile that matched the attacking animal in the prior four incidents.”

The first known attack involving this same coyote happened back in July. Two more attacks occurred in December. The fourth attack happened last week.

"I have a bunch of children who live in town and they are of size where an animal would prey on them," said concerned parent Brian Rivera.

Efforts to capture the coyote are ongoing.