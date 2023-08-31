Salty dogs will raise money for animals in need at this surf's-up celebration

What to Know Helen Woodward Animal Center's 18th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon

Sunday, Sept. 10

Dozens of dogs will hit the surf with their people, while the beach activities will feature a Canine Costume Contest, pet vendors, and tunes, too

IF YOUR PUP GETS SALTY, he might just be giving you his well-formed opinion. Maybe you changed his treats without talking with him first — something he'll definitely share his feelings about — or maybe you threw his bed in the washing machine without providing him a temporary pillow. Whatever the topic is, hound-loving humans do love getting helpful feedback from their furry charges, whether that feedback is comprised of sassy yips or little barks. But if you're talking salty dogs and the date is Sunday, Sept. 10, and you happen to be at Del Mar Dog Beach, then you're almost certainly referring to the Helen Woodward Animal Center's famous Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. This is where salty dogs (they're rocking water safety jackets) and their surfer parents take to the nearby waves to raise funds for the Rancho Santa Fe center and all of their give-back, beastie-helping programs.

THE BEACH... is always a big and bark-tastic scene, too, with a Canine Costume Contest — plenty of participants go with a sea-inspired look — as well as vendors offering all sorts of pet-related goods. Live tunes from the Salton City Club Surf Band, giveaways, and the chance for pooches to enjoy a few snacks are also on the celebratory schedule. "There's a reason this is one of our most popular events," said Center Special Events Manager Eva Lagudi-Devereux. "The absolute heart in this day is unmatched. The love these pet parents have for their dogs, and the joy these dogs have doing something they adore with their owners, reminds us all that pets do really change our lives for the better." For more information, surf by the Helen Woodward Animal Center site now.