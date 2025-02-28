Sabrina Carpenter announces additional leg of ‘Short n' Sweet' tour with stops in LA

Sabrina Carpenter has exciting news for fans across North America: she’s added an additional leg to her “Short n’ Sweet” tour. The singer will return to major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Pittsburgh, bringing her infectious energy and chart-topping hits to fans who missed out during the initial 33-date leg of the tour.

In a post shared on her official Instagram page Thursday morning, Carpenter excitedly revealed the news, writing, “you asked and we listened!!! So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall!” She continued, “Can’t wait to see you all for one last short n’ sweet hurrah & Europe see you in just a few days 💋💋.”

Due to overwhelming demand after the previous leg sold out, Carpenter is bringing the show back to fans who missed the initial run. The new tour dates will see her performing once again in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena for three nights, with supporting acts including Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark on select dates.

Ticket presale begins on Tuesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. local time with the exclusive Cash App Card presale, followed by the Team Sabrina Presale at 12 p.m. local time. General sales open Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets available for purchase on Sabrina’s official website.

Her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet,” gained traction quickly after release and further cemented Carpenter’s status as a pop powerhouse. While she’s known for her roots as a Disney star, her time opening for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” helped her gain even more recognition as she was able to bring her own unique sound and style to an even larger stage.

Valentine's Day saw the release of a deluxe edition of “Short n’ Sweet,” which included five new tracks and featured a collaboration with Dolly Parton. The duo teamed up for a country twist on Carpenter’s previously released song "Please Please Please," complete with a playful black-and-white music video.

Carpenter, known for her theatrical music videos and acting background, also worked with Jenna Ortega on her single “Taste,” which included comically gory scenes and a humorous ending.

Despite her bubbly persona and theatrical artistry, Carpenter has occasionally sparked controversy with her music videos. For instance, parts of the video for her song “Feather” were filmed at a Brooklyn church which sparked an investigation into a priest allegedly mishandling church funds.

Earlier this month, Carpenter earned two Grammy Awards, a moment that left her speechless.

“I'm still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this,” she shared, overwhelmed. “And all those nominees that were just on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world, and I can’t believe I’m nominated against them, or even in this room right now. This is whoa — my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry.”

Sabrina's heartfelt speech continued by addressing her fans directly with, “You have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me. Thank you, holy s---, bye."

The new leg of the “Short n’ Sweet” tour will kick off this fall, with dates in the following cities:

November 23 – Los Angeles, California

November 22 – Los Angeles, California

November 20 – Los Angeles, California

November 11 – Toronto, Canada

November 10 – Toronto, Canada

November 5 – Nashville, Tennessee

November 4 – Nashville, Tennessee

November 1 – New York, New York

October 31 – New York, New York

October 29 – New York, New York

October 24 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tickets for these dates are available on Sabrina Carpenter’s official website.

Fans can expect a mix of energetic performances, new music, sparkly outfits, and the signature theatrics that have become a staple of Carpenter’s shows.