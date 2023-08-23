Russia

Russian mercenary chief who led revolt was in plane crash, state media says

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s future has been a mystery since his Wagner fighters captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 23, before they began to march on Moscow

By Henry Austin | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Russian state media reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group who led an aborted mutiny earlier this year, was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow.

NBC News was not able to confirm the news.

Prigozhin was among the seven passengers aboard an Embraer business jet that went down in the Tver region, the Federal Air Transport Agency told the Tass state news agency.

“According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, an investigation has been launched into the Embraer crash," RIA Novosti reported. “Among the passengers is the name and surname of Evgeny Prigozhin.”

Three pilots were killed in the crash, Tass said, adding that the agency had launched an investigation into the crash.

Prigozhin's future has been a mystery since his Wagner fighters captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 23, before they began to march on Moscow, stopping around 120 miles from the capital after an alleged deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

