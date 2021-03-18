A man accused of pointing a gun at employees after a face mask dispute inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles, then stealing several orders of food, has been arrested.

The armed robbery was reported Feb. 3 at the restaurant’s Pasadena location on North Lake Avenue. Security cameras captured portions of what unfolded inside after an unmasked man began arguing with employees, apparently over pandemic face mask rules, at the restaurant best known for its chicken and waffles plate.

An employee told NBCLA the man was asked to wear a mask when he entered the business. Signs on the restaurant windows indicate masks are required alongside an ad the $10.49 limited time special — crispy fries tossed with juicy chicken over warm gravy.

The man eventually pulled out a gun and threatened employees, police said.

“Then he pointed the gun at the cook and told the cook, ‘Put the chicken in the bag,’” said manager Angela Prieto. “The cook looked and him, the cook didn’t move, so the guy went back in the kitchen with the gun. Then he came out with food and left.”

Employees gave the man a bag full of food, but he took several other pick-up orders on the way out.

Police said Steve Carlos Williams, a 43-year old Duarte resident, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in an unrelated crime several days after the Roscoe’s heist. Williams has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault with a firearm.

Bond was set at $125,000.

Details about the other crime were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

The Pasadena location is one of eight Roscoe's in Los Angeles and Orange County. The first restaurant opened in 1975.