Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized in Jurupa Valley Cockfighting Bust

Nearly 150 roosters were euthanized over the weekend after authorities broke up a cockfighting event at a Riverside County residence.

More than 200 people scattered when deputies arrived at scene Friday night in Jurupa Valley. A man at the location in the 5900 block of Troth Street claimed ownership of the 143 birds, many of whom were already dead or severely injured.

"The birds must be euthanized because Animal Services cannot adopt out such birds as they are valuable and they would almost always end up back in a cockfighting ring," Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement. "They are not suitable as pets."

The birds were humanely euthanized early Saturday morning, animal services said.

Some of the badly injured birds had fighting blades attached, weapons used in cockfighting. The man who claimed ownership was cited by Riverside County Animal Control officers for possession of fighting blades.

In its statement, county animal services said the agency is likely to seek felony animal cruelty charges, which would be filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.