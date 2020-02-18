Rod Blagojevich Released From Federal Custody

Rod Blagojevich has been released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado and is no longer in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the bureau confirmed in a statement.

Blagojevich's sentence was commuted earlier Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

It's not clear what time Blagojevich was released.

Blagojevich's wife, Patti, tweeted that a "homecoming" press conference has been planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Chicago.

It could be the first time the public has seen Blagojevich since he entered prison in 2012.

After months of speculation, Trump announced his decision as he prepared to board Air Force One Tuesday.

“Yes, we commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich," Trump said. "He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person - don’t know him.”

Trump cited Blagojevich's family as part of the reason for his decision.

"[His daughters are] getting into high school and they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform," Trump said. "I saw that and I did commute the sentence so he’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail.”

Trump also pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal, and Bernard Kerik, the former NYPD commissioner who later went to federal prison for tax fraud and lying to the government.