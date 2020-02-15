Iraq

Rockets Strike Iraqi Base Hosting US Troops; No Injuries

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday but caused no casualties and only minor damage, a U.S. military official said.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m., according to Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the U.S. military operation in Iraq.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. On Thursday, a mortar shell exploded in the K1 Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. No casualties were reported, Iraqi security officials said.

An Iranian missile attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base on Jan. 8 injured dozens of U.S service members. It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran's most powerful general, Qasem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

