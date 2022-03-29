Joshua Tree National Park

Rock Climber Falls to Death at Joshua Tree National Park

A rock climber at the Joshua Tree National Park fell and died last weekend. This is the second death at the park this year.

By The Associated Press

Rock-Climbing-Joshua-Tree-2

A rock climber died in a fall at Joshua Tree National Park last weekend, the second such death at the desert park this year.

The climber was identified as an experienced climber, Tina Fiori, by fellow climber Matt Himmelstein, 55, of Orange, The Desert Sun reported Monday.

The victim fell 80 feet Saturday near Sheep Pass Campground.

Park Superintendent David Smith earlier told The Desert Sun the victim was 50 years old but did not release the name.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Himmelstein said he and another person were climbing with Fiori, who got to the top and said she had secured herself.

Fiori had looped her safety rope through nylon webbing that had been left attached to a permanent anchor by someone who had previously made the climb, Himmelstein said.

She fell when the webbing failed, according to Himmelstein.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Distrust Over Alleged Kyiv Withdrawal; UN Urges Probe Into POW Videos

Leslie Van Houten 15 mins ago

For 5th Time, a California Governor Has Rejected Parole for Manson Follower

“The desert is not is not kind to nylon, so I can’t tell you how old it was,” he said, “but it doesn’t take a whole lot. It doesn’t take a whole lot of time sitting in the sun baking and also getting rained on being frozen and all that stuff.”

On Jan. 16, a 35-year-old climber fell to his death in a climbing area called Sentinel Wall.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joshua Tree National Parknational parks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us