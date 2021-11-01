Robbers Disguised as Trick-or-Treaters Tried to Invade Brooklyn Home, But Dad Forced Them Out: Police

This crime was all trick and no treat.

Two people in Brooklyn dressed in costumes on Halloween night knocked on a door and asked for some candy — only for one of them to pull out a gun in an attempt to rob the homeowners, police said.

The criminals, a man and a woman pretending to be trick-or-treaters, went to the Sheepshead Bay home near Lake Avenue and Nostrand Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. They knocked on the door acting as trick-or-treaters, and the 37-year-old father who answered the door gave them candy, the NYPD said.

Immediately after, the man dressed in costume pulled out a handgun and tried to force his way into the home, according to police. The woman who was with him walked back down the stairs and ran toward Nostrand Avenue, as another man showed up and tried to push his way inside as well.

The father who was holding them at bay was punched in the face repeatedly, police said, but was able to push both men out the door, locking them outside, police said. The pair then ran toward Nostrand Avenue as well.

The couple and their son have lived at the home for about five years, and did not want to interviewed. A neighbor who lives across the street said she went over to the house when she saw police arrive, and is grateful everyone survived, especially the 8-year-old boy.

"I told him that your dad's a hero, your dad's Superman, he fought two guys off," said Missy Haggerty.

Police said that the alleged robbers dropped a bag during the ordeal, containing a stun gun, zip ties and tape.

"People like that, especially what they had on them, can't be walking the streets in this community. Somebody will get hurt," Haggerty said.

Police are still on the hunt for the trio.