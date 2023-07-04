Robber shoots dog in head in Westchester home invasion

A robber shot a homeowner's dog in the head and snatched the victim's wallet during a home invasion Tuesday morning in Westchester, authorities said.

The crime was reported around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Alvern Street, near Centinela Avenue and the 405 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

An armed suspect wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt fled the scene on foot, said Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD's Media Relations Division.

Madison did not know whether the dog died, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the crime was urged to call 877-527- 3247. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.