Cattle Roam Highway Following Illinois Crash

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in suburban Will County has led to road closures and left numerous cattle loose on the expressway, officials say.

According to police, the crash occurred in Joliet on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say a tractor trailer hit another semi at the scene, leading to massive delays and road closures due to the damaged vehicles.

There have been reports of injuries in connection with the crash, but no specific information has been released by police.

One of the semis was carrying cattle, with multiple packs of the animals walking along the expressway. Several cattle also died in the crash.

Police are currently trying to corral the animals and to clean up the extensive damage from the crash.

Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue, with traffic forced off of Houbolt Road. Illinois State Police say that the roadway will be closed "for an extended period of time" due to the nature of the crash.

Westbound lanes are currently seeing solid traffic, with cars only able to get by on the shoulder, according to NBC 5's Mike Lorber.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.