Riverside County Operation Rounds Up Drugs, Guns, Sex Offender

A two-day interagency operation in Riverside County resulted in the arrests of nine people for various crimes, including firearm and drug possession, and the charge of one sex offender for a registration violation.

Deputies and officers working the operation, which took place Thursday and Friday conducted compliance checks of registered sex offenders in Idyllwild, Mountain Center, Anza, Aguanga and Sage. Authorities also patrolled the mountain communities to “apprehend any and all subjects found to be in violation of any crime,” according to a news release. The operation was directed by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco,

Nine people were arrested in the sweep, with authorities seizing about 270 pounds of processed marijuana, roughly 1,200 marijuana plants, five grams of heroin, four firearms and over $7,500 collected for evidence.

"The use of illegal drugs not only affect the individual, but also the community as illegal drug use is the root cause of many of the crimes that affect our county," the RCSD said in the news release. "The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has a zero-tolerance policy for these offenses."

Authorities found that 13 of the sex offenders contacted were found to be meeting their registration requirements, while one had violated the requirements and will be charged.

Investigators will follow up with the eight sex offenders who were not at home at the time of the operation, according to the news release.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

Aguanga resident Adam Fredy, 40, for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Aguanga resident Dennis Harrison, 34, for violation of parole.

Aguanga resident Nathan Zapata, 42, for one felony warrant, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for sales and cultivation of marijuana.

Anza resident Alyssa Gervais, 23, for one felony warrant.

Anza resident Emmerson Whipple, 26, for being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of three firearms

Escondido resident Juan Ramirez, 32, for transportation and possession of marijuana for sales.

Fallbrook resident Juan Martinez, 32, for transportation and possession of marijuana for sales.

Idyllwild resident Philip Ackley, 24, for three misdemeanor warrants.

Valley Center resident Tanya Villalobos, 27, for one felony warrant and three misdemeanor warrants

Additional information regarding the specifics of each person’s warrants was not included in the news release.

The Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team, the United States Marshal Service and the California Highway Patrol assisted with the operation.