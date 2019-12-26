‘Rise of the Resistance’ to Have a Virtual Queue

KNOWING WHEN IT IS YOUR TURN? In terms of standing in line at a theme park attraction? You can pretty accurately determine that your moment to board a ride has arrived when you're standing a few feet from the coaster/trams/train and an employee is recommending that you take your seat. But the future is nearer than we think, and that's all going to change starting on Jan. 17, 2020, when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance debuts at Galaxy's Edge. The "climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance" has been much-anticipated in fan circles, especially as its opening is rolling out nearly eight months after the grand opening of Black Spire Outpost, the ambitiously themed land found around Disneyland's northwest section. Adding to the fervor? The new news that Rise of the Resistance will have its own...

VIRTUAL QUEUE, which may be accessed through the Disneyland app, a development reported by the OC Register just before Christmas. Guests will receive a boarding group, and keep tabs, via notifications, on when their time to "Rise" to the challenge of facing off against the First Order is near (giving people more time to explore the world of Batuu, rather than hanging out in line). A virtual queue is also being employed in Orlando, where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is sending adventurers into space at Disney Hollywood Studios. Of course, AT-ATs, which will be fearfully featured in the attraction, will not be politely queuing up as they thunder toward guests who are ready to fight for what's right.

IN OTHER WORDS? Enjoy this new queuing system, which will give you more time to poke around the elaborately realized cosmic corner of Disneyland park, all while knowing you're about to jump into a Force-filled fray once your boarding group is called.