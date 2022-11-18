RIPTwitter Trending As Workers Flee in Response to Elon Musk's Ultimatum

Twitter continued to bleed workers on Thursday after new owner Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum, and the former employees were posting their final tweets, making #RIPTwitter one of the top trending hashtags on the platform Friday morning.

On Thursday night, commentary over Twitter’s new owner could be seen from the streets, literally on the side of the company's headquarters. A rolling projected art piece from San Francisco artist Alan Marling called Musk names, including "Bankruptcy baby."

Twitter’s headquarters and all of its offices will be closed until Monday as engineers and other employees posted goodbye messages to group chats, according to a report from CNBC.

Twitter is getting smaller as another wave of employees resigned Thursday. This comes after Elon Musk issued an ultimatum telling employees they’d need to commit by the end of business today to a “hardcore work environment.” Gia Vang reports.

Musk gave workers an ultimatum, saying they should expect "long hours at high intensity" if they want to stay. It’s unclear how many workers resigned Thursday, but that number would be on top of previous layoffs of around 3,700 workers.

Tech expert Ahmed Banafa, a professor with San Jose State University, says the Tesla founder needs to take a backseat and get someone else to run Twitter.

"You cannot wait that long because it is bleeding of staff and talent, and other businesses and other companies are picking up the best of the best," Banafa said.

One person who won't consider leading Twitter again is the company's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who responded "Nope" when someone asked if he would accept an offer to return.