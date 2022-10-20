Ride the Merry ‘Mushroom Train' for Fun, Fungi, and Foodie Joy

What to Know Mushroom Train at the Skunk Train

Saturday, Nov. 12; departs the Fort Bragg station at 11:30 a.m.

$150; $200 with whiskey tasting; 21-plus only

SKUNKING AROUND THE REDWOODS? It's one of the great pleasures for mavens of Mendocino County, avowed lovers of vintage train lines, and people who adore the tall trees. But the "skunking" here isn't meant to imply that an outdoor-loving adventurer has to take on the qualities of a spunky skunk; rather we're singing the praises of the world-famous Skunk Train, the picturesque locomotive the winds through the remarkable redwoods found near Fort Bragg. And while the chance to have a whimsical and woodsy day aboard the Skunk Train happily exists throughout the calendar, there are a few special trips created for gallivanters who adore Halloween, Christmas, and, yes, food. And one of the train's most fabulous food-themed journeys is toot-toot-ing into view on the second Saturday of November. Hooray, it's the Mushroom Train, which will run during the oh-so-flavorful Harvest Festival, an appetizing extravaganza happening at several points around the region over several tasty days.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12... is the date for the 2022 Mushroom Train, which is open to guests ages 21 and older. A ticket is $150, though if you'd like to try the pro-led whiskey tasting, you'll want to book the $200 admission. As for what this foresty fungi fun time will offer for those who join? Look for "...food stations featuring mushroom-centric delights from six of Mendocino’s finest food purveyors," as well as sublime regional wine, informative campfire-close chats with a focus on chanterelles and such, and a sweet treat to add an exclamation point to the exciting day out. (Yep, "campfire" was a big giveaway: It'll be s'mores.) It's a tempting day that celebrates many interesting aspects of marvelous mushroomdom, with a lot of love given to the knobby, character-filled gems of the forest floor. For more on the Harvest Festival, which begins on Nov. 4, visit the main site. For Mushroom Tickets? Chugga-chugga by the Skunk Train HQ now.