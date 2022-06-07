Rick Caruso, Karen Bass Projected to Advance in LA Mayor Race

After months of endorsements, interviews and advertisements, the results of the primary race for Los Angeles mayor -- one of the marquee races in 2022 -- are in.

At 34% of precincts reporting, billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, with 42% of the vote, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass with 37% of the vote, are projected to advance to the runoff election in November.

"I'm thrilled and grateful, grateful to the voters of LA," he said.

"My fellow Angelinos, we CAN make this the city of our dreams," he said in a written statement released after primary day. "We CAN solve homelessness. We CAN curb crime. We CAN put City Hall back in service of the People. Let’s do it together. We CAN make our dreams come true."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rick Caruso, who emerged as a frontrunner in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, says he's pleased with the voter turnout in the Primary Election.

Bass, speaking at the W Hotel in Hollywood at about the same time Caruso was making his remarks, told supporters, "Now we don't have the final numbers yet, but let me tell you, I have a feeling we're going to do very well tonight."

"Tonight, we're seeing the voters make a clear choice. They want leadership that is battle-tested, mission-driven and always fights for L.A.'s values. Tonight the city will see that it's hard to defeat a people power campaign."

Kevin De Leon nabbed 7% of the vote in the primary race. It wasn't immediately clear if he was going to concede and endorse either candidate Tuesday night.

In the California primary, where the Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act rules, the top two candidates in each race continue to a runoff in November, "regardless of party preference or whether one candidate receives a majority of all votes cast in the primary election," according to the California Secretary of State's website.

The only exceptions are State Superintendent of Public Instruction elections and voter-nominated offices in special elections.

The crowded primary field, with twelve candidates making the cut for the primary ballot and just three dropping out, made for an interesting primary season in LA.

Councilman Joe Buscaino and Ramit Varma, two of the candidates who withdrew from the race, both endorsed Caruso. City Attorney Mike Feuer, the third withdrawal, endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass.

The crowded Los Angeles mayor's race soon became a two-candidate battle between Caruso and Bass.

Caruso built a fortune investing in high-end shopping centers and resorts. The Republican-turned-Democrat spent millions of that fortune with TV and online ads focused on two recurring themes during campaign season -- crime and homelessness.

He's also been endorsed by some big names, like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gwenyth Paltrow.

Tuesday night, Caruso made what sounded like a victory speech, saying there was "light at the end of the tunnel" for Los Angeles.

Bass, once considered a possible pick for Joe Biden's running mate, has strong support from progressive Democrats.

She also made what sounded like a victory speech, citing how her diverse family looks like Los Angeles.

The mayor's race is technically non-partisan.

The race came as current LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has termed out, after first being elected to office in 2013.

Garcetti is waiting for confirmation of his nomination, made by President Biden, to be the U.S. ambassador to India.

Get the latest updates on the California primary here.