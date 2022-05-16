Still No Sign of Escaped Texas Murderer as Reward Raised to $50K

The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the reward for his capture is now up to $50,000.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. The bus driver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice posted video and photos on social media showing TDCJ, the Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies using horse and canine teams to search for in rural Leon County on Sunday.

#TDCJ, @TxDPS & numerous law enforcement agencies are using horse & K9 teams to search for escapee Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County.



We greatly appreciate the support of local, state, & federal agencies.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez's capture. If you know of his whereabouts, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for info leading to the capture of escapee Gonzalo Lopez. Please contact TDCJ OIG CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171 or your local law enforcement agency at 911.



You can also leave a tip via the website at https://t.co/ZnIov8pswF pic.twitter.com/RVuuGAr4m5 — TDCJ (@TDCJ) May 14, 2022

Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.