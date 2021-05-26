Reward Grows to $300,000 for Information Leading to Gunman in Death of 6-Year-Old Boy on 55 Freeway

A growing reward fund now is at $300,000 for information leading to the gunman in the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos who was struck by a bullet from a passing car on the 55 Freeway while he was on his way to kindergarten last week.

The fundraising started with a pledge from Aiden's family. Then two County Supervisors added to the reward. Now the Orange County District Attorney has added more money to the fund in addition to a handful of local business owners.

Alisha Cohen, of Memory Lane Inc., vintage sports cards and collectibles, says she had to do something.

She's preparing to auction a baseball card collection that could be worth $20 million.

"This is like the holy grail of modern baseball cards," she said.

Among the rarities this 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth, a one-of-a-kind in its condition.

All of this, says Cohen, has a price tag. But what was lost last Friday does not.

"It was just horrible," she said. "On his way to school … Can’t imagine.

According to his mother, a woman was driving the other car and there was a male passenger. Authorities describe it as road rage.

No one has come forward.

"With the bounty getting so big on this guy's head, where he’s going, doing, thinking," said Billy Skeffington, a driver on the freeway at the time. "I doubt he’s going to turn himself in."

The Villa Park businessman says he was just ahead of the shooting on the 55 when he realized traffic had stopped behind him.

The father of six is dipping into his company’s coffers along with a handful of business friends to add to the reward.

"Gut wrenching," he said. "It was horrible. I don’t understand where common sense has gone."

Cohen says the story hit home for her. She volunteers at Children's Hospital of Orange County which is where little Aiden was taken after the shooting and where he died.

"There were two people in car," she said. "Somebody knows something. They just can't get away with this."