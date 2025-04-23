Would you rather die than run out of money? It's not a hypothetical question game. A new survey shows Americans are more worried about retirement finances than death.

An Allianz Center for the Future of Retirement study found that 64% of Americans worry more about running out of money than about dying. The fear is rooted in real economic concerns as 54% of people said high inflation contributed to their concern.

Insufficient Social Security benefits and high taxes worry 43% of Americans, according to the survey.

"Americans worry about running out of money across generations," Allianz Life said in a statement released Tuesday. "But this fear is more prominent among Gen Xers (70%), who are in their 40s and 50s and fast approaching retirement, and millennials (66%) than boomers (61%) who are over 60 and many have already retired."

Despite the widespread fear, just 23% of Americans said they addressed their retirement worries with a financial professional — a 5% decrease from 2024.

"The most common factor keeping Americans from saving for retirement is expenses for day-to-day necessities taking priority (63%). This was followed by credit card debt (40%) and housing debt from a mortgage or rent (35%)," Allianz Life said.

Allianz Life's 2025 Annual Retirement Study online survey was conducted in January and February with 1,000 people aged 25 and older in the contiguous United States. The respondents had an annual household income of $50,000 for single people or $75,000 for partnered or married couples, or investable assets of $150,000 and more.

A separate study released recently by Northwestern Mutual found that the “magic number” for Americans to retire comfortably decreased by $200,000 from 2024 to an average of $1.26 million in 2025, CNBC reports.

However, even as the "magic number" decreased, only 51% of Americans surveyed expect to outlive their savings.

In 2025, about 4.18 million Americans are expected to reach age 65, more than any previous year.

If you're nearing retirement, strategies to protect your savings from volatility include protecting your "nest egg" by rebalancing your portfolio based on your risk tolerance and timeline; keeping two years of income in cash within a couple of years of your planned retirement date; and building a bond ladder to provide portfolio income.