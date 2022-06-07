California primary

California Primary Results: Gov. Newsom, Attorney General and More Projected Winners

Incumbents are competing in all but one race for California state office in the June primary election.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Gov. Gavin Newsom
Just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort against him in September, the results of the California Primary race are in, and Gavin Newsom is the projected winner with 61% of the vote.

California voters are voting on races for governor and other state offices Tuesday in the California primary election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot, along with more than two dozen challengers, just months after a recall effort against him failed. Other state office races include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization and state superintendent of public instruction.

Democrats hold every statewide office in California and the party's voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.

Many of Tuesday's races won't be decided until later this year. In the California primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the November election, regardless of party preference or whether one earns a majority of all votes cast in the primary.

Here's a roundup of state office races in the June 7, 2022 primary.

Who's been running for California governor?

It's a long list, but only one name will be familiar to most California voters. Twenty-six challengers had lined up against Newsom, and a clear front-running opponent hasn't emerged in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Newsom had defeated the recall effort by a large margin.

If Newsom had received enough votes, there wasn't going to be a runoff in the fall.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle was endorsed by the state GOP. He finished as a projected second-place candidate in a field that included Michael Shellenberger, an author and activist. Dahle was first elected to the state Legislature in 2012.

  • GOVERNOR

    38% reporting

    • Winner

      Gavin Newsom

      59%

      1,760,597
    • Winner

      Brian Dahle

      15%

      456,279

    • Jenny Le Roux

      4%

      104,232

    • Michael Shellenberger

      3%

      92,742

    • Shawn Collins

      3%

      81,562

    • Anthony Trimino

      2%

      60,440

    • Leo Zacky

      1%

      41,930

    • Robert Newman

      1%

      37,005

    • James Hanink

      1%

      36,742

    • Luis Rodriguez

      1%

      36,290

    • Major Williams

      1%

      34,278

    • David Lozano

      1%

      30,811

    • Joel Ventresca

      1%

      28,194

    • Ronald Anderson

      1%

      25,507

    • Armando Perez-Serrato

      1%

      20,692

    • Reinette Senum

      1%

      18,536

    • Ron Jones

      1%

      17,257

    • Daniel Mercuri

      1%

      14,852

    • Heather Collins

      0%

      13,652

    • Anthony Fanara

      0%

      11,534

    • Cristian Morales

      0%

      10,744

    • Lonnie Sortor

      0%

      8,802

    • Frederic Schultz

      0%

      8,112

    • Woodrow Sanders

      0%

      7,228

    • Bradley Zink

      0%

      2,842

    • Serge Fiankan

      0%

      2,604

California Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis was the projected winner in Tuesday's Primary. She was elected lieutenant governor in the 2018 contest. She faced seven challengers in the race for an office once held by Newsom. The lieutenant governor serves as acting governor when the governor is absent and votes in the Senate in case of a tie. The lieutenant governor also serves on several boards and state commissions.

  • LT. GOVERNOR

    36% reporting

    • Winner

      Eleni Kounalakis

      56%

      1,587,006

    • Angela Underwood Jacobs

      18%

      514,430

    • David Fennell

      12%

      338,414

    • Clint Saunders

      4%

      120,655

    • Jeffrey Morgan

      4%

      109,017

    • William Saacke

      3%

      79,535

    • Mohammad Arif

      2%

      57,633

    • David Hillberg

      1%

      30,335

California Secretary of State

Seven candidates were in the race for California Secretary of State, including incumbent Shirley Weber. The office has a key role in government transparency and overseeing elections.

Weber was the projected winner Tuesday evening.

  • SECRETARY OF STATE

    36% reporting

    • Winner

      Shirley Weber

      63%

      1,766,993

    • Rob Bernosky

      18%

      518,985

    • Rachel Hamm

      9%

      263,800

    • James Paine

      4%

      98,802

    • Gary Blenner

      3%

      70,812

    • Raul Rodriguez

      3%

      70,747

    • Matthew Cinquanta

      1%

      25,076

California Controller

This is the only state office race not to feature an incumbent. Betty Yee termed out of office, so it's up for grabs. The controller is the chief fiscal officer of California, responsible for accountability and disbursement of state financial resources. The office also audits government agencies that spend state funds.

  • CONTROLLER

    36% reporting

    • Lanhee Chen

      33%

      935,787

    • Malia Cohen

      23%

      634,753

    • Yvonne Yiu

      17%

      474,386

    • Steve Glazer

      12%

      344,191

    • Ron Galperin

      11%

      319,751

    • Laura Wells

      4%

      98,437

California Treasurer

Four primary candidates, including incumbent Fiona Ma, are on the ballot. The state treasurer is California's lead asset manager, banker and financier.

  • TREASURER

    36% reporting

    • Fiona Ma

      61%

      1,727,432

    • Jack Guerrero

      18%

      518,080

    • Andrew Do

      17%

      480,535

    • Meghann Adams

      3%

      85,706

California Attorney General

Incumbent state Attorney General Rob Bonta was the projected winner Tuesday evening.

There were three top challengers to Bonta, the only Democrat in the race. Republicans Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general endorsed by the state party, and private attorney Eric Early, legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Newsom last year, and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert appeared to have the best shots at forcing a runoff. Schubert was in a projected fourth spot.

The office of the state's top prosecutor has served as a stepping stone to Washington in recent years, mostly notably for Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

  • ATTORNEY GENERAL

    37% reporting

    • Winner

      Rob Bonta

      58%

      1,670,671

    • Nathan Hochman

      17%

      494,542

    • Eric Early

      15%

      421,996

    • Anne Schubert

      8%

      220,677

    • Dan Kapelovitz

      3%

      75,455

California Insurance Commissioner

Incumbent Ricardo Lara faces eight challengers. The insurance commissioner enforces insurance laws, adopts regulations and regulates insurance companies.

  • INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

    36% reporting

    • Ricardo Lara

      40%

      1,108,010

    • Marc Levine

      18%

      499,711

    • Greg Conlon

      15%

      429,896

    • Robert Howell

      15%

      422,419

    • Vinson Allen

      4%

      115,899

    • Nathalie Hrizi

      2%

      63,205

    • Jasper Jackson

      2%

      55,070

    • Veronika Fimbres

      2%

      54,939

    • Robert Molnar

      1%

      40,319

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Six challengers join incumbent Tony Thurmond on the primary ballot. The superintendent is the chief of public schools, overseeing education policies for local school districts.

  • SUPT. OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

    33% reporting

    • Tony Thurmond

      49%

      1,274,170

    • Ainye Long

      12%

      309,365

    • George Yang

      11%

      285,138

    • Lance Christensen

      10%

      265,129

    • Marco Amaral

      8%

      207,470

    • Jim Gibson

      7%

      172,188

    • Joseph Campbell

      4%

      98,577

State Board of Equalization

Four Democrats and a Republican are vying for the post. The Democrats are state Board of Equalization member Malia Cohen, Los Angeles city Controller Ron Galperin, state Sen. Steve Glazer and Monterey Park City Councilwoman Yvonne Yiu. Lanhee Chen is the lone Republican. The body plays a significant role in the state's property tax system.

  • BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 1

    33% reporting

    • Ted Gaines

      50%

      283,436

    • Jose Altamirano

      24%

      136,444

    • Braden Murphy

      16%

      89,513

    • Nader Shahatit

      11%

      61,732

  • BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 2

    36% reporting

    • Sally Lieber

      53%

      436,719

    • Peter Verbica

      27%

      218,920

    • Michela Alioto-Pier

      20%

      168,090

  • BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 3

    28% reporting

    • Tony Vazquez

      67%

      338,640

    • Y. Marie Manvel

      21%

      104,241

    • John Mendoza

      12%

      62,924

  • BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 4

    42% reporting

    • Mike Schaefer

      40%

      315,729

    • David Dodson

      16%

      123,512

    • Denis Bilodeau

      14%

      107,954

    • Erik Peterson

      9%

      73,799

    • Matthew Harper

      9%

      66,316

    • John Kelly

      6%

      47,050

    • Randell Economy

      6%

      45,295

