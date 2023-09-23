Popular restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District announces closure

After 14 years of business in San Francisco, Italian restaurant Barbacco has announced it plans to shut down for good.

The restaurant’s last day will be next Friday, according to owner Umberto Gibin.

Just a few doors down from the famous Tadich Grill, Barabacco is located in San Francisco’s Financial District. Ever since the pandemic, said Gibin, the whole area has been struggling with the spread of remote and hybrid work.

“Here in the Financial District, we depend a lot on businesses,” said Gibin. “If the offices are full, then good. We don’t have residents around who can help us. Having fewer businesses in the area, that’s basically what made it.”

Barbacco’s nearby sister restaurant, Perbacco, will remain open.