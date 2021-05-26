VTA Yard Shooting

Resource Guide: How to Help Victims of San Jose VTA Shooting

Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.
As we all witness the devastating images of the shooting that took place Wednesday at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose that claimed the lives of nine people, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims which we will continue to update as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud

Reunification Center

  • A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.
  • VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.
  • Family members of VTA employees 408-209-8356

Funds for Victims

VTA Service Impacted

  • Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday
  • Bus bridges have been set up

Public Vigil

  • Public vigil in memory of the victims at San Jose City Hall on Thursday, May 27 at 6 PM

Blood Donation

  • The Stanford Blood Center is supporting patients impacted by the VTA yard shooting who have required type O blood and will continue to do so throughout their recovery. Blood donations will be needed in the coming days to replenish type O inventory and to ensure the center is ready to support the ongoing needs of patients in the community. To learn about how to donate blood, please click here.

Mental Health

  • AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement) located at 2400 Moorpark Ave # 300, San Jose, CA or call (408) 975-2730
  • Santa Clara County Crisis Support
    • Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-800-704-0900 Press 2
    • Santa Clara County Suicide & Crisis Hotline: 1-855-278-4204
    • Crisis Text Line: Text RENEW to 74174
  • National Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-800-273-8255

