California Republican lawmakers sign letter backing high-speed rail project probe

California Republican lawmakers in Sacramento sent a letter to President Trump late last week in support of an investigation into the state's beleaguered high-speed rail project.

The letter requests an examination of the viability of the project and to hold the High Speed Rail Authority accountable for its "mismanagement and broken promises." The letter, dated Feb. 13, was drafted after President Trump leveled his own criticism last week at the project, a bond measure for which was approved by voters in 2008.

"It is the worst-managed project I think I've ever seen," Trump said. "And, I've seen some of the worst. Billions and billions, hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We're going to start an investigation into that. I've built for a living, and I've built on time and budget. It's impossible that something could cost that much."

Details about the investigation and a timeline were not available.

Trump's remarks followed a report by the project's inspector general released Feb. 3 on the first phase of what was planned as a statewide rail system. The report by inspector general Benjamin Belnap indicated it is unlikely that the project can meet its goal of starting passenger service between Merced and Bakersfield by 2033.

Work is continuing on a 119-mile stretch linking the Central Valley communities of Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield. The target completion window is 2030 to 2033.

"With a smaller remaining schedule envelope and the potential for significant uncertainty and risk during subsequent phases of the project, staying within the 2033 schedule envelope is unlikely," Belnap wrote. "In fact, uncertainty about some parts of the project has increased as the authority has recently made decisions that deviated from the procurement and funding strategies that were part of its plans for staying on schedule."

Republican State Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo was among the lawmakers who signed the letter calling for an investigation and answers about what happens moving forward. She represents the counties of Fresno, Kings and Tulare.

"The High-Speed Rail Authority has spent a lot of taxpayer dollars on their fancy models and their very aggressive public relations campaign," Macedo said on NBCLA's NewsConference. "I'm really hoping we can get through to the voters and Donald Trump can help me on this. The truth is after 17 years and $13.7 billion, no tracks have been laid."

Specifically, the letter questions why, according to the inspector general report, a risk analysis was not completed for the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment to determine the project's feasibility.

NBCLA has reached out to the rail authority for a response.

Macedo also is calling for a redirection of state discretionary funds used for the rail project, arguing the money would be better spent on projects for fire protection and recovery, and water infrastructure.

"The voters in 2008 were promised a project that would connect San Francisco and LA, and would be fully funded with matching funds from the federal government and private sector. That was supposed to be completed in 2020. High-speed rail really has not completed any project, just kind of the pre-work".

In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a location just outside Bakersfield to break ground on a new phase of the project, track-laying and "substantial completion" of a 22-mile stretch of rail line.

"No state in America is closer to launching high-speed rail than California – and today, we just took a massive step forward," Newsome said. "We’re moving into the track-laying phase, completing structures for key segments, and laying the groundwork for a high-speed rail network.

"The future of transportation is being realized right here in the Central Valley with thousands of good paying jobs already created and 171 miles being worked on. As only California can, we’re building America’s biggest infrastructure project."

Macedo was asked whether the rail connection would benefit communities in her district, some of which are among the fastest growing in California.

""It would not. We are not a commuter town," she said. "Additionally, a big argument for this is the reduction in greenhouse gases. How much greenhouse gas emissions are the result of these fires that we've had years on end? How many jobs are we going to lose as a result of not getting water infrastructure for things like agricultural areas?

"Let's talk about those towns. If they don't have clean safe drinking water, then they're not viable living spaces as it is. This is a luxury project that California just doesn't have the luxury of forking out the money for at this point in time."