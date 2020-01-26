Helicopter Crashes, Catches Fire on Calabasas Hillside

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies responded to reports of a helicopter that crashed and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area Sunday.

The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m., according to City News Service. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed there were no survivors of the crash. It is unknown the exact number of fatalities.

The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#Breaking Abt: 10AM Reports of downed aircraft on hillside at Las Virgenes Rd & Willow Glen St #Calabasas. #LASD #Malibu Deputies on scene. Unknown condition of occupants(s). — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.