Report: Deebo Samuel Requests Trade From 49ers Amid New Contract Drama

Deebo requests trade from 49ers amid new contract drama

Deebo Samuel no longer wants to be a member of the 49ers.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday that he spoke to the star wide receiver and Samuel told him he has requested a trade from the 49ers.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Samuel's request came in last week and is the reason no traction has been made on an extension for the wide-back. Rapoport also noted that money is not the reason for Samuel's discontent with the 49ers.

Samuel is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for the 49ers last year in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said viewed Samuel and Nick Bosa as franchise cornerstones and were committed to getting an extension worked out with Samuel.

But it takes two to tango, and it appears Samuel would like to continue his rise to stardom elsewhere.