Wage gap

Report unveils cost of being a woman in California

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new report is shedding light on the cost of being a woman in California.

Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles just released its annual report on the status of women and girls. This year, researchers focused on the cost of being a woman, and they found the wage gap between women and men is narrowing.

In 2013, women earned 84% what men earned, but that number has since increased to 89%. The gap is much larger for Black and Latina women.

More details in the video above and in the full report on the university website.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Wage gap
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us