Rep. Spartz, Born in Ukraine, Calls on Biden to Act Fast to Stop ‘Genocide'

A Ukraine-born U.S. congresswoman delivered an emotional plea for President Joe Biden to step up to save her country from Russia’s invasion.

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana spoke Tuesday alongside other GOP lawmakers ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union address.

“This is not a war, this is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man,” Spartz said, without naming Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The congresswoman wore the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine and said she still has family in the region, including her 95-year-old grandmother. She said Ukrainians “want to be with the United States of America. They want to be free people.”

Biden “must act decisively, fast, or this blood of many millions of Ukrainians will be on his hands, too,” she said.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.