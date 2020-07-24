John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis to Lie in State at Capitol Next Week

Lewis, the civil rights icon who served in Congress for more than 30 years, died last Friday at age 80 of complications from pancreatic cancer

Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week, according to top congressional leaders of both parties, NBC News reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday in a joint news release that Lewis, the civil rights icon who was known as the "conscience of Congress," will have an invitation-only arrival ceremony Monday, followed by a public viewing at the top of the east front steps of the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday.

There will also be a procession through Washington, where members of the public can pay their respects. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, masks will be required to enter the line, and social distancing will be enforced.

Lewis died last Friday at age 80 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

