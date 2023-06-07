Record snowpack re-charges spectacular waterfalls at Yosemite National Park

The waterfalls of Yosemite National Park are in all their splendor.

California's historic winter season left record-breaking snowpacks, according to the Golden State Department of Water Resources (CDWR).

In March 2023, the snow reached 15 feet and forced the closure of Yosemite National Park.

According to Yosemite National Park, the snowpack in May was 253% above normal in the Tuolumne River Basin and 231% above normal in the Merced River Basin for this time of year.

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, authorities warned of flooding as the snow melted. “The size and distribution of this year's snowpack also presents a serious flood risk in areas of the state,” the CDWR reported.

In fact, much of the national park was closed in April and May due to flooding and rapid snowmelt, endangering structures and increasing the flow of waterfalls and rivers in a way not seen in years.

However, in recent weeks, the national park has gradually opened various areas through the valley.

And tourists are lining up quickly to see for themselves this natural wonder.

Yosemite has "countless" graceful cascading waterfalls that flow from its Rocky Mountains and valleys. This year, the waterfalls are more powerful and small waterfalls have been discovered in other areas of the park.

The best time to see the waterfalls is between May and June, but when the snow cover is very heavy this period can be extended.

Among them, the waterfall called Yosemite Falls is open to the public. “You can see Yosemite Falls from numerous places around Yosemite Valley, especially around Yosemite Village and Yosemite Valley Lodge,” according to information from the natural park.

Currently, some roads and camp centers will remain closed for security or for repairs.

Visit the Yosemite website for more information on closures and enjoy the peace of nature this summer.