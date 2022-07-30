golf

Teen Golfer Records Very Rare Two Hole-in-One Round

The feat has only been accomplished three times by professionals on the PGA Tour

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's every golfer's dream to make a single hole-in-one. Most would probably say it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. That's not the case for Connecticut teen golfer Alex Elia, who made two holes-in-one in the same round of golf in June.

"I peek in the hole and there it is," Elia said of the moments after hitting his second of the day on the 13th hole at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury. "I was speechless. I couldn't say anything. I was shaking for the rest of the round. It was nuts."

Elia was playing a practice round ahead of the 120th Connecticut Amateur Championship. His first hole-in-one of the day came on the 191-yard, par-3 8th hole. 

"I still can't believe that I did it. It's something that I will never forget, I know that," said Elia.

The odds of hitting two holes-in-one in the same round are roughly 1 in 67 million, according to the National Hole in One Registry.

The feat has only been accomplished three times on the PGA Tour. Bill Wheldon hit two holes-in-one in the 1955 Insurance City Open at Wethersfield Country Club. Yusaku Miyazato did it in 2006 at the Reno-Tahoe Open and most recently Brian Harman had two aces in 2015 at The Barclays.

"Being able to beat those odds is just ridiculous to even think about, especially since I'm part of only a handful of people that have done that," said Elia. "The guys were joking in the group after saying 'you should go buy a lottery ticket,' but I'm only 17 and I was like 'I would but I can't, I'm not old enough.'"

Elia has been playing golf since he was 3 years old and now has four holes-in-one in his lifetime. The recent high school grad plans to do a post graduate year at the Kent School before playing golf in college.

