Recent rain may have made your allergies worse. Here's why

Allergies or allergic reactions do not just occur during pollen seasons. After the record-breaking winter storm drenched Southern California, causing roof leaks and pipe bursts in many homes, some people may experience irritation or allergic reactions, according to a medical expert.

"If you are having allergy-like symptoms, like that itchy nose, itchy eyes, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing or phlegm in the throat, they may be standard environmental allergies," said Dr. Kimberly Petrick, a family medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Santa Monica. "If it's in your home, and if there's been a water leak, it may be caused by molds."

While molds are not always allergy related, Petrick explained they can be irritants to some people, causing stuffy nose, wheezing or itchy skin.

Because molds grow in areas with over 50% humidity, many homes, especially those that saw roof or pipe leaks during the storm, may be susceptible to the fungal problems.

"If you feel like you had any water damage or leaks whether it's a pipe or a problem with the roof, make sure you prevent or minimize any dampness in the room or house," Petrick said. "If you have a leak, say for the roof, please get it fixed, and allow for ventilation."

Petrick explained, even if there was no water damage to a home, when the humidity level is extremely high, small tasks like taking a warm bath or shower could also trigger allergy symptoms.

"Even if it's in your bathroom after a shower, make sure you're ventilating the area for 20 minutes whether it means circulating with a fan or opening a window," Petrick said. "If you have air purifiers with HEPA filters, use those."

Petrick recommended that people remove molds inside their homes as soon as possible.

"If you know there's a mold in your home in a small area, try to clean it [with] mold detergent or bleach," Petrick said. "Wear masks, goggles and gloves not just to protect yourself from the chemical irritants but from mold spores that you maybe let loose when you're cleaning."

And if any water damage to the home leads to molds or mildew on clothing or furniture, it's best to dispose of them, Petrick said.

"Don't hesitate to part with it. It's not easy to get rid of the mold."