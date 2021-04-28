Recall Effort Against Embattled Windsor Mayor Halted Due to Paperwork Error

The effort to recall embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli has been stopped cold and will have to restart from scratch after town officials found a paperwork error in the filing, according to a town news release.

Foppoli, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, has rebuffed widespread calls for his resignation, prompting the recall effort.

Foppoli's full title, "At-large Mayor," did not appear with his name in the recall filing and thus, upon review by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, did not meet Elections Code requirements, town officials said.

"We recognize that this will be disappointing news to the sponsors of the recall effort, but the requirements of the Elections Code are very specific and have to be met in order for the Notice to be accepted," Windsor Town Clerk Maria De La O said in a statement.

The recall campaign must begin the process anew, as if it had never begun, town officials added.

Foppoli has denied the assault allegations, but said earlier this month he will step back from an active role as mayor until an investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general is complete.

Six women have accused Foppoli of sexual assault, and members of the town council, as well as residents, including Foppoli's own brother, have called for him to resign.

More information on California’s procedures for recalling state and local officials can be found on the Secretary of State's website.