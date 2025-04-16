Rare 330-year-old stolen violin worth $650,000 returned to owner

A $650,000 Giovanni Grancino violin made in 1694 that was stolen after a University of Southern California borrowed the instrument for a performance has been returned to it relieved owner.

A homeless man is accused of stealing the instrument left unattended April 2 by the USC student, according to police.

The violin made its way through many homeless encampments before Los Angeles Police Department detectives tracked it down.

“Relieved, to say the least. Obviously something of this value, this rare, I mean, it's a museum piece, it's an antique,” LAPD Lieutenant Carlos Chavez said. “So they were extremely happy and we were happy that we were able to get it back.”

The violin was in good condition.

The man accused of taking the rare violin was charged with felony grand theft.