Santa Barbara Zoo

Rare Amur Leopard Cub Makes Her Public Debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo

Meet Marta. She was born in August at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Marta is pictured in late October 2021 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Santa Barbara Zoo

 A rare Amur leopard cub made her public debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The cub, named Marta, spent about an hour in her outdoor habitat Thursday morning. Marta was born in August and had remained off exhibit since then to bond with her mother.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Amur leopards are native to northeast Asia and are critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They are also known as the Far East leopard, the Manchurian leopard or the Korean leopard.

The zoo posted photos of Marta in late October, walking in her family den and looking much larger than a few months earlier during her first weigh-in.

U.S. & World

CONGRESS 16 hours ago

Dems End Deadlock, House Sends Biden Infrastructure Bill

Crime and Courts 8 hours ago

Sex Crime Charge Against Former Gov. Cuomo Is ‘Potentially Defective,' DA Says

A Rare Amur Leopard Cub Was Just Born in Santa Barbara

This article tagged under:

Santa Barbara ZooAmur Leopard
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us