MAP: The Rams' Super Bowl Victory Parade and Rally is Wednesday. Here's What to Know

What to Know The parade, featuring Rams players, coaches and cheerleaders, will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Shrine Auditorium. Some streets will be closed.

The parade will end at 11:45 a.m. in Exposition Park at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A rally will be held there at noon.

The event is free and open to the public, but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, and masks, are required

The Los Angeles Rams are going to have something the Dodgers and Lakers didn't get -- a victory parade.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff announced on Monday that a Super Bowl victory parade, featuring Rams players, coaches and cheerleaders, will be held Wednesday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. and originate from the Shrine Auditorium, at the intersection of Royal Street and W Jefferson Boulevard. It will turn south on Figueroa Street, and end a relatively short distance away at Exposition Park and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, at 11:45 a.m.

The following streets will be closed:

Figueroa between MLK Jr and Jefferson

Exposition Blvd between Vermont and Figueroa Street

110 Freeway off and on ramps at Exposition



Pedestrian access will be available along the route.

A rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium, beginning at noon and lasting until about 1 p.m.

The park will open for people who want to attend beginning at 8 a.m. Entry is first come, first serve.

Anyone can stop by and see the floats and specialty vehicles in the parade, or attend the rally: the event is free and open to the public.

However, attendees must show proof of vaccination, or either a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the rally, to attend the rally. Masks are also required, in keeping with LA County Public Health guidelines.

The Coliseum hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, as well as Super Bowl VII in 1973, and the Rams played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built.

The Dodgers and Lakers were denied victory parades following their recent championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.