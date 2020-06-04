George Floyd

Racist Social Media Post Mocking George Floyd Tied to Recent Grads at South Bay High School

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Racist posts on social media linked to a South Bay high school have led school administrators to a disciplinary investigation.

Saint Francis High School in Mountain View has informed its community about an Instagram page mocking George Floyd, a page that the school president says appears to be connected to recently graduated seniors.

Local high school students attending a Black Lives Matter protest say it’s unacceptable but not surprising.

“I’ve seen racism subtle and blatant all over the place,” one student said. “I can’t say it surprises me with seniors.”

A petition is now circulating urging discipline for the recent graduates. Protesters say Saint Francis made the right decision to shine a light on the racist posts.

