Racist Letters Found on Apartment Doors of Two Black Sherman Oaks Residents

Authorities Wednesday were investigating the discovery of racist letters taped to the front doors of the apartments of two Black residents in Sherman Oaks.

Officers went to the building about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations office. The address was not released.

Officers took a "vandalism and hate crime report," Cervantes said.

No arrests have been reported, and police did not reveal the contents of the letters.

"When I saw that I was thinking, 'It's just ignorance' and 'When is this going to stop'?" one of the residents, identified only as David, said.

David said he returned home Tuesday and found the letter, which had the heading: "ATTN: NEGROID NEIGHBORS" and which read, in part, "My wife and I are looking to actively recruit young Negroids that we can use to our disposal …"

The letter reportedly ended with the words: "Your White Privileged Neighbors."

"In the beginning, I was just shocked," David said. "Even though I know what is going on in the world today. I mean, it's nothing compared to (those) who have lost their lives. … It's a wakeup call."

Another Black resident of the building told the station that a letter was taped to his door as well

Police reviewed security camera images, but were not able to pinpoint a suspect.