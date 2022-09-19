Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Longest-Serving British Monarch Laid to Rest

Q ueen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, was laid to rest surrounded by her family, world leaders and millions of people lining the streets of London to say a last goodbye to Britain's Queen of 70 years. Her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey – the same church she was coronated at, and later married in.
Buckingham Palace first announced her death at Balmoral Castle, her Scotland residence, following months of health concerns that limited public appearances, including limited time at her own Platinum Jubilee. She was 96.
King Charles III officially ascended to the throne in the days following her death in a first-ever televised ceremony out of St James's Palace in London. Her coffin was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the public had their first chance to pay their last respects to the late Queen.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, is carried into Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London, England.
President Joe Biden takes his seats with other heads of state and dignitaries at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, Sept. 19, 2022 in London.
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022.
Former British Prime Ministers and spouses, from left: back pew –Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson, Philip May, Theresa May and David Cameron; front pew – Sarah Brown, Gordon Brown, Cherie Blair, Tony Blair, Norma Major and John Major attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Sept. 19, 2022 in London, England.
Guests arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Prince of Wales, take part in the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022, in London.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, and Anne, Princess Royal walk alongside Yeoman of the Guards at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022, in London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London, England.
Inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 19, 2022, in London, England.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
People wait along the route that the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will pass by during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022.
Early crowds gather in anticipation of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Whitehall, Sept. 19, 2022 in London.
Members of the public camp behind barriers lining the procession route, ahead of the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 18, 2022.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022, in London.