Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Malibu Beach Stranding

An injured pygmy sperm whale found on Malibu's Surfrider Beach had to be euthanized, a rescue organization said.

Lifeguards and county firefighters responded to the report of the whale stranding around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, lifeguards said in a social media post.

Photos showed the small mammal had bloody scratches. The female whale was placed in a truck and taken to the California Wildlife Center rescue organization.

According to a statement from the organization, the whale " had several superficial wounds and abrasions, possibly from being thrown in the rough surf, and an abscess just in front of her fluke, or tail. She also had severe conjunctivitis of both eyes with some corneal lesions."

Those injuries, and the long distance between Malibu and the nearest rehabilitation facility "capable of rehabilitating a marine mammal of this size," meant "the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize the Whale," according to the organization.

Pygmy sperm whales are up to 11.5 feet long (3.5 meters) and weigh up to 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.