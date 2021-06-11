Putin Denies Ordering Killings of Critics, Says He Can Work With Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an exclusive interview Friday with NBC News, called former president Donald Trump a "colorful individual" and said he can work with President Joe Biden.

Putin compared the two presidents at a time when relations between Russia and the United State are at a historic low, and ahead of the Russian leader's upcoming summit with Biden.

"Well even now, I believe that former U.S. president Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become U.S. President," Putin told NBC's Keir Simmons during a wide-ranging and, at times, contentious interview. "He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn't come from the U.S. establishment, he had not been part of big time politics before, and some like it some don’t like it but that is a fact."

