California Murder Suspect, His Teen Daughter Dead After Police Pursuit Related to Amber Alert

The murder-and-kidnapping suspect related to an Amber Alert in California and his teen daughter are dead after a police pursuit ended with shots fired on Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the 15-year-old girl was wearing tactical gear and was struck during the shootout when she tried to get out of the car. She later died at the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies say official identification of the deceased girl will come from the county coroner later.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a 911 caller alerted authorities that a white truck, matching the description of the 2017 Nissan the suspect was last seen driving, was on the freeway in Barstow.

When deputies responded to that call, the man -- 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano -- shot at deputies out the rearview window.

The vehicle "became disabled" in Hesperia. No details about why the vehicle stopped working were immediately shared.

Police shot at the truck and struck Graziano and his daughter, 15-year-old Savannah Graziano.

Anthony Graziano died, according to the SBCSD, and Savannah was taken to the hospital by San Bernardino County Fire Department first responders. She was pronounced dead hours later.

The CHP Inland division said shortly after the pursuit ended that the 15 Freeway was been shut down due to police activity for an unknown duration of time.

The incident is related to the Amber Alert sent out from Fontana on Monday, after Savannah was kidnapped by her father during a domestic violence incident.

Anthony Graziano allegedly shot the girl's mother, killing her, near an elementary school on Cypress Ave. and Mallory Drive. He then fled the scene with 15-year-old Savannah.

The Amber Alert was deactivated just after 11:30 a.m. PST.